One woman’s clever way of selecting a name for her train ticket is going viral

IT’S only a week left until Christmas – which means the Irish diaspora are all returning home.

Whether it be home from abroad or even travelling up from the country, most public transport services are choc-a-bloc with people making the annual journey home to their family for Christmas.

Many commuters suffer a long voyage to get back to where they want to be – and one person who did just that was poet Kathy D’Arcy.

The Irish woman was travelling from Co. Cork to Co. Dublin when she took it as an opportunity to a little festive activism.

Kathy took to Twitter to write: “Morning! Off to Dublin this morning – my partner slapped his forehead when I told him I did this but as you can see I f*cking nailed it.”

From the picture below, when booking her ticket Kathy decided to fill out her seat slot with Repeal the Eighth, the referendum on which is due to be put to the public in early 2018.

Morning! Off to Dublin this morning – my partner slapped his forehead when I told him I did this but as you can see I fucking nailed it: pic.twitter.com/A81XCT636I — Kathy D’Arcy (@KathyDArcyCork) December 15, 2017

People were more than complimentary in complimenting Kathy in her small genius idea…

