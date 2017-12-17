London
Orange weather warning issued for Ireland

December 17, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

IRELAND set to get a spate of dense fog following a weather warning from Met Éireann.

The weather warning was issued to come into effect at midnight on Sunday evening/Monday morning, with extra attention advised to be taken by drivers going to work on Monday morning.

More News:

The warning read: “Dense fog may linger in some parts of the country through much of Monday giving rise to poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions”.

The fog is set to cover the whole country.

Irish Post