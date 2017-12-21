London
Life & Style

Original stone farmhouse in rural Ireland for sale for £40,000

December 21, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The property is in Cornakill in Mullagh, Co. Cavan (Pictures: DNG O’Dwyer) 

A FARMHOUSE in rural Ireland could be yours for an absolute steal of €45,000. 

The two-bed, detached derelict house is a fixer-upper and would require some investment, but could be a beautiful home for its new owner.

The driveway

The original stone built detached farmhouse is in need of a complete renovation throughout, but is set to be a stunning property once finished.

More Life & Style:

While it’s situated on a quiet rural setting, the property is also within close proximity to nearby neighbours and just over 3km from the nearest town of Mullagh.

Could you be tempted?

The town of Mullagh is located in south Cavan, close to the Meath border and within easy reach of the M3 motorway to Dublin city, just an hour from the property.

A quiet town within the commuting belt, Mullagh offers an idyllic setting with such amenities as Mullagh Lake which is just a short distance from the property.

You can see more about this property here. 

Tara Mullaney

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

