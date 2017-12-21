Original stone farmhouse in rural Ireland for sale for £40,000

A FARMHOUSE in rural Ireland could be yours for an absolute steal of €45,000.

The two-bed, detached derelict house is a fixer-upper and would require some investment, but could be a beautiful home for its new owner.

The original stone built detached farmhouse is in need of a complete renovation throughout, but is set to be a stunning property once finished.

While it’s situated on a quiet rural setting, the property is also within close proximity to nearby neighbours and just over 3km from the nearest town of Mullagh.

The town of Mullagh is located in south Cavan, close to the Meath border and within easy reach of the M3 motorway to Dublin city, just an hour from the property.

A quiet town within the commuting belt, Mullagh offers an idyllic setting with such amenities as Mullagh Lake which is just a short distance from the property.