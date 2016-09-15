Orla Barry secures silver in the discus at Paralympics

IRELAND has landed another medal at Rio after Orla Barry finished second in the F57 Discus.

It’s a second Paralympic medal for Barry after she took bronze at London 2012.

Barry’s throw of 30.06 in her third attempt was enough to secure second spot behind Algeria’s Nassima Saifi.

Her throw was over two-and-a-half metres longer than that of bronze medal winner Eucharia Iyiazi from Nigeria.

"My congratulations to Orla Barry on winning Silver in the F57 Discus at #Rio2016" MDH #MoreThanSport @ParalympicsIRE — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) September 15, 2016

Ireland have now reached their pre-tournament medals target, having secured four gold, two silver and two bronze.

After a slow start, with three medals in the opening four days, Ireland boosted their tally with four medals on day seven yesterday.

The Rio success is the culmination of years of progression from Barry, who finished fifth in the final at Beijing in 2008 before her bronze success in London four years later.

In 2013, she broke the world record for F57 Discus, securing silver at the IPC Athletics World Championships, before going on to the World Championship in Doha in 2015 where she took bronze.

In the run-up to Rio she won a gold medal in F57 Discus at the IPC Athletics European Championships in Grosseto, Italy in June.