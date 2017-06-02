‘Our friends thought we were crazy’ – Meet the couple who gave it all up to escape to the Irish countryside

THERE comes a point in time when you have to stop enviously watching re-runs of Escape to the Country and River Cottage, a time when you realise it’s now or never.

That realisation came to Kela and Stephen Hodgins in the summer of 2013, when on a chance visit to Clonakilty in West Cork they came across Dunowen House.

On a stunningly beautiful summer’s day, travelling 10 minutes along the Wild Atlantic Way route from Clonakilty, they spotted Galley Head lighthouse on the horizon and instantly fell in love with the area.

A visit to Dunowen House confirmed they had found ‘the place’, whereupon they returned to Dublin, sold their house and within six weeks were loading three kids, a dog, two trucks and heading for their own escape to the country adventure.

Saying goodbye to office-based careers in Dublin city was not a difficult decision but they admit friends and family thought they were crazy.

The only crazy thing would not have been taking that leap of faith and moving to Dunowen House.

Over the course of a year, the couple renovated the house, a series of old farm buildings and the overgrown one acre walled garden and orchard.

Dunowen House now operates as a luxury vacation rental, welcoming groups of up to 23 guests at any time throughout the year.

Originally built in the late 1700s by Captain George Sandes, Dunowen House has had many colourful inhabitants over the years.

Each generation of owner has left its signature on the house and gardens, to be enjoyed by guests today.

The secluded Sands Cove at the end of the short laneway, took its name from the original Sandes family, dropping the “e” over time, while the

walled garden features the original bell tower that called the seven gardeners to meals.

However, mention Dunowen House now to anyone living in the environs of Clonakilty and they immediately associate it with a more recent resident and local hero.

For more than 30 years Noel Redding, bass player with the Jimi Hendrix Experience, called Dunowen House home, where he entertained music legends throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s.

More recently, Dunowen was owned by 1980s popstar Nik Kershaw, from whom Kela and Stephen purchased the house.

The couple have dedicated a large room in the house to various rock and roll memo- rabilia linked to Noel and Jimi Hendrix, specifically original concert posters, vintage magazines and music.

The memorabilia gives the house a real luxury rock and roll vibe and is always a source of enjoyment to guests while they stay.

Since opening, Dunowen has welcomed guests from all over the world, looking to escape to West Cork for a holiday.

For two years in a row, Dunowen has received the prestigious McKenna’s Guides ‘Best Places to Stay in Ireland’ Award and is currently the highest trav eller rated Vacation Rental in all of Ireland on Tripadvisor.

With six bedroom suites and varoius reception rooms, Dunowen House can sleep up to 18 guests.

The renovated Orchard Cottage, located in the walled garden on the estate, provides accommodation for a further five guests if more space is required or can be rented on its own for a coastal holiday retreat.

There are four acres of gardens surrounding the house and some of Ireland’s best beaches within 10-minute drive or walk of the house – Inchydoney, Red Strand, Long Strand and Owenahincha.

Kela and Stephen say they have furnished the house with ‘everything you need for a luxury stay’ and are on hand to cater for dinner parties or provide personalised guided tours of the area and plenty of recommendations on things to do and see.