‘Our lives will never be the same’ – Grenfell Tower body formally identified as missing Irishman Denis Murphy

THE family of a second-generation Irishman who died in the Grenfell Tower inferno say their lives “will never be the same without him” after he was formally identified as a victim of the fire.

Denis Murphy, 56, became trapped on the 14th floor of the Kensington tower block when the blaze broke out in the early hours of June 14.

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, Mr Murphy’s family said they have been left with a “gaping hole in our hearts that can never be filled” following his death.

“After an agonising 10 weeks our beloved Denis has finally been identified,” they said.

“The pain, loss and sorrow we feel is indescribable and we have been left devastated with a gaping hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”

Mr Murphy grew up in London after his mother Anne moved to Britain from Limerick.

He had lived in the 27 storey, 120 flat tower block for a number of years.

His family’s statement continued: “To us Denis was an inspiration and an amazing, selfless, caring person and we feel lucky and blessed that he was part of our family, and his warmth and love will stay with us forever.

“What really matters to us is what he stood for, family, friends, community, loyalty and love, and our lives will never be the same without him.”

Mr Murphy’s identification brings the number of victims of the horrific fire that have been identified to 57, the Met said.

Those identified include baby Logan Gomes, who was stillborn in hospital after his mother Andreia escaped the high-rise and was put into an induced coma to save her life.

At least 80 people are thought to have died in the inferno, with searches of the building ongoing in an effort to identify all of those who lost their lives.