Owen Mulligan, three-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, set for sensational London GAA switch

FULHAM IRISH GAA have confirmed that they have secured the services of former Tyrone footballer Owen Mulligan.

The three-time All-Ireland Senior Football medallist will link up with Irish for the coming campaign after the club confirmed the move on Twitter.

The Cookstown forward will be hoping to help the club achieve their first London SFC title since 2011.

Nor will Mulligan be the only Tyrone man at Fulham, with former teammate Peter Canavan already at the London club.

Canavan joined the Fulham Irish management team in 2015 alongside Jenny Coady, former performance analyst of the Dublin senior hurling team.

According to Teamtalkmag, Mulligan is believed to be moving to London within the next fortnight to work in the city.

The 35-year-old may be nearing the end of a gliterring career but he will be best remembered for his goal against Dublin in the 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final, one of the best goals Croke Park has ever seen.

Mulligan has won Vocational Schools, Minor, U21 and Senior medals, including two All-Ireland Intermediate club titles with his home club Cookstown, during what has been a glittering career.

Who knows, he could be in contention for a spot in the London county side if his performances for the Fulham Irish warrant a place.

Any excuse to show this cracker again…