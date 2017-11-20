Pamela Anderson pens letter to Leo Varadkar urging him to ban fur farming in Ireland

THE Irish Taoiseach received a letter in the post from an unlikely source.

Actress and supermodel Pamela Anderson has written a letter to Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, calling on him to “pull up his stylish socks” and ban fur farming in Ireland.

Anderson, who has become something of a prominent animal rights activist in recent years, now holds the Honorary Director position at PETA and was writing to Varadkar on behalf of the animal rights lobby group.

In the letter, Anderson praised the government’s recent decision to ban wild-animal circuses, admitted that she had previously penned a letter to Enda Kenny saying she would “raise a glass of Guinness” with him when the ban had been carried out.

The former Baywatch star now wants to see “the next victory for animals: an end to fur farming”.

Anderson wrote: “I admired your strength in promising, at this year’s Dublin LGBTQ Pride, to be the ‘voice for toleration, respect and equality’ – and wish you’d extend this compassion to all living beings.

“I can’t think if anyone more capable of creating history once again than you, Ireland’s youngest and first openly gay prime minister.”

She saved the most flattering line of all for the latter end of the letter, praising the Irish leader’s sense of style: “Please, would you pull up those stylish socks of yours and announce a ban on fur farming in Ireland? I greatly look forward to clinking glasses with you when that happens”.

There are currently three farms in operation across Ireland which house thousands of minks who sit in cages waiting to be harvested for their fur in November.