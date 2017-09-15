Parliament watchdog launches investigation into DUP MP Ian Paisley over Sri Lankan trips

THE Parliamentary Standards watchdog in Westminster has launched an investigation into claims DUP MP Ian Paisley failed to declare holidays to Sri Lanka.

The inquiry by the Committee comes after the North Antrim DUP MP referred himself to the watchdog over claims by a British newspaper.

The Committee confirmed that the formal inquiry into Mr Paisley’s alleged breach of paragraph 13 of the Code of Conduct has begun.

Paragraph 13 refers to the registration of interests by Members of Parliament in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.

“They shall always be open and frank in drawing attention to any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its Committees, and in any communications with Ministers, Members, public officials or public office holders,” it says.

However, the House of Commons Code of Conduct says that Members of Parliament do not have to register visits outside Britain which are ‘wholly unconnected with membership of the House or with the Member’s parliamentary or political activities, for example, family holidays’.

It had previously been alleged by The Daily Telegraph that Mr Paisley accepted two all-expenses-paid trips from the Sri Lankan Government for his wife and family of four.

However, the North Antrim MP fervently denied the claims, tweeting on September 7, “The Daily Telegraph article is defamatory. It is devoid of fact or logic. Referred to my lawyer.”

A statement from his solicitor Paul Tweed, posted on Twitter said, “My client totally denies the defamatory inferences arising from the article in The Daily Telegraph, including those relating to his registration obligations as an MP.

“He has now referred this matter, and a full explanation, to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.”