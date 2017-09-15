London
15°
scattered clouds
humidity: 51%
wind: 3m/s NNW
H 15 • L 9
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Knock Pilgrimages
Home  |  News  |  Parliament watchdog launches investigation into DUP MP Ian Paisley over Sri Lankan trips

Parliament watchdog launches investigation into DUP MP Ian Paisley over Sri Lankan trips

September 15, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Ian Paisley MP referred himself to the Parliamentary Watchdog. (Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

THE Parliamentary Standards watchdog in Westminster has launched an investigation into claims DUP MP Ian Paisley failed to declare holidays to Sri Lanka. 

The inquiry by the Committee comes after the North Antrim DUP MP referred himself to the watchdog over claims by a British newspaper.

The Committee confirmed that the formal inquiry into Mr Paisley’s alleged breach of paragraph 13 of the Code of Conduct has begun.

Paragraph 13 refers to the registration of interests by Members of Parliament in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.

“They shall always be open and frank in drawing attention to any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its Committees, and in any communications with Ministers, Members, public officials or public office holders,” it says.

However, the House of Commons Code of Conduct says that Members of Parliament do not have to register visits outside Britain which are ‘wholly unconnected with membership of the House or with the Member’s parliamentary or political activities, for example, family holidays’.

It had previously been alleged by The Daily Telegraph that Mr Paisley accepted two all-expenses-paid trips from the Sri Lankan Government for his wife and family of four.

However, the North Antrim MP fervently denied the claims, tweeting on September 7, “The Daily Telegraph article is defamatory. It is devoid of fact or logic. Referred to my lawyer.”

A statement from his solicitor Paul Tweed, posted on Twitter said, “My client totally denies the defamatory inferences arising from the article in The Daily Telegraph, including those relating to his registration obligations as an MP.

“He has now referred this matter, and a full explanation, to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.”

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Heartbroken Dermot O’Leary pens moving tribute to cat who ‘made a house a home’ after he passes away

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post