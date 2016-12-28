London
Party like a pensioner – Britain’s older Irish enjoy the festive season

December 28, 2016 By  Malcolm McNally
Una King and Rita Farquarson enjoying the Irish Network Stevenage Christmas party. Photo - Malcolm McNally
Una King and Rita Farquarson enjoying the Irish Network Stevenage Christmas party. Pictures: Malcolm McNally

IRISH elders from all over London and the south east of England have been enjoying the festive spirit at a number of Christmas lunches and parties that have taken place in recent days.

Stevenage in Hertfordshire, Brent in North London as well as  Greenwich and Southwark in South London were among the places where Irish elders gathered to celebrate the Christmas season.

The Irish Post was on hand to capture some of the fun – take a look…

Mike McGing from BIAS and friends
dsc_3936-copy-n
Agnes Forde of the Greenwich Irish Pensioners with Don Sexton from the Irish Embassy and Mayor of Greenwich Olu Babatola
dsc_3997-copy-n
Fun at the Southwark Irish Pensioners Christmas lunch
37-651a6731-n
Presentation to Tony and Bernadette McGovern, BIAS lunch sponsors
dsc_4032-copy-n
Southwark Irish Pensioners Chair Nora Higgins with Nora Delaney from the Irish Embassy and Cllr Charlie Smith, Deputy Mayor of Southwark
dsc_3662-copy-n
Jane Clynes, Sharon Fellows and and Jackie Darvall
dsc_4036-copy-n
Mary and Willie Purcell and Bridie Madigan
dsc_3665-copy-n
Violet O'Connor and Linda Rowan
dsc_3668-copy-n
Nora Delaney from the Irish Embassy and Peggy Lyons of Irish Network Stevenage
dsc_3944-copy-n
Phyllis McSweeney, Mary Treanor and Peggy Price
dsc_4008-copy-n
SIPP staff member Peter Gill with Mary O'Connell and Hannah O'Connor
dsc_3947-copy-n
Pat Bezant and Eileen Delaney
dsc_4028-copy-n
Ann Howard and Barbara and John Scahill
ABOUT 

Malcolm McNally is a photographer with The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @malcolmmcnally

