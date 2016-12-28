Party like a pensioner – Britain’s older Irish enjoy the festive season

IRISH elders from all over London and the south east of England have been enjoying the festive spirit at a number of Christmas lunches and parties that have taken place in recent days.
Stevenage in Hertfordshire, Brent in North London as well as Greenwich and Southwark in South London were among the places where Irish elders gathered to celebrate the Christmas season.
The Irish Post was on hand to capture some of the fun – take a look…
Agnes Forde of the Greenwich Irish Pensioners with Don Sexton from the Irish Embassy and Mayor of Greenwich Olu Babatola
Southwark Irish Pensioners Chair Nora Higgins with Nora Delaney from the Irish Embassy and Cllr Charlie Smith, Deputy Mayor of Southwark
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Leave a Reply