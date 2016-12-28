Party like a pensioner – Britain’s older Irish enjoy the festive season

IRISH elders from all over London and the south east of England have been enjoying the festive spirit at a number of Christmas lunches and parties that have taken place in recent days.

Stevenage in Hertfordshire, Brent in North London as well as Greenwich and Southwark in South London were among the places where Irish elders gathered to celebrate the Christmas season.

The Irish Post was on hand to capture some of the fun – take a look…

Mike McGing from BIAS and friends Agnes Forde of the Greenwich Irish Pensioners with Don Sexton from the Irish Embassy and Mayor of Greenwich Olu Babatola Fun at the Southwark Irish Pensioners Christmas lunch Presentation to Tony and Bernadette McGovern, BIAS lunch sponsors Southwark Irish Pensioners Chair Nora Higgins with Nora Delaney from the Irish Embassy and Cllr Charlie Smith, Deputy Mayor of Southwark Jane Clynes, Sharon Fellows and and Jackie Darvall Mary and Willie Purcell and Bridie Madigan Violet O'Connor and Linda Rowan Nora Delaney from the Irish Embassy and Peggy Lyons of Irish Network Stevenage Phyllis McSweeney, Mary Treanor and Peggy Price SIPP staff member Peter Gill with Mary O'Connell and Hannah O'Connor Pat Bezant and Eileen Delaney Ann Howard and Barbara and John Scahill