Passenger refused entry to US at Dublin Airport in wake of President Trump’s immigration order

A PASSENGER has been refused entry to the United States at the US Preclearance facility at Dublin Airport.

The refusal is the first in Ireland since the implementation of President Trump’s Executive Order in relation to immigration last Friday, January 27.

In the order it states that that there will be a temporary ban on entry to the country from seven nations, including Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen for 90 days.

In a statement issued on Saturday, January 28, the US Embassy in Dublin said that while Irish citizens will not be effected by the Executive Order, those with dual nationality of the temporarily banned countries will have their visa issuance temporarily suspended and entry into the United States denied.

A spokesman from the Department of Transport confirmed to The Irish Post that one passenger had been refused entry to the US at Preclearance in accordance with the Preclearance Act 2009.

The Preclearance Act 2009 is an agreement between the Irish and US Governments allowing preclearance operations at Irish airports for passengers traveling to the United States.

The facility at Dublin Airport allows US bound passengers to undertake US immigration, customs and agriculture inspections prior to departure so that on arrival in the US passengers are treated as ‘domestic’ arrivals, avoiding immigration queues.

The US Embassy in Dublin said they could not confirm if the passenger was of Irish nationality as the US Department of Homeland Security does not discuss details of individual cases.

Human Rights Organisations in Ireland have raised concerns over the legality of US Preclearance checks operating in Ireland.

In a joint statement between Amnesty Ireland, the Irish Refugee Council, and the Immigrant Council of Ireland, the organisations said President Trump’s Order should be condemned by Irish officials, and expressed concern over the possibility of An Garda Síochána assisting preclearance officers.

“President Trump’s executive order adopting a targeted ban on refugees and migrants from certain countries should be strongly and categorically condemned by the Irish Government.

“This executive order is a barely concealed attempt to discriminate on nationality and religious grounds, itself a gross violation of freely accepted international human rights obligations.

“Closer to home, we express collective concern that the operation of US preclearance at Dublin and Shannon Airports may result in individual gardaí and immigration officials providing assistance to US pre-clearance officials’ implementing the Executive Order.”

Irish Government ministers are expected to discuss the legality of operating under the immigration order in Ireland later today.