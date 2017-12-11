London
News

Passengers face travel chaos as severe weather grounds flights between Ireland and Britain

December 11, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Passengers are facing travel chaos today as several flights between Britain and Ireland have been cancelled. (Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

PASSENGERS hoping to travel between Ireland and Britain could be facing travel chaos as flights have been axed throughout the day. 

Adverse weather conditions and snowfall has lead to many flight cancellations between Ireland, Britain and northern Europe.

British Airways said flights will be disrupted today due to crew and aircraft being out of position following yesterday’s weather, while Aer Lingus said a number of flights had been cancelled because of weather conditions across Britain and northern Europe.

More News:

Both airlines advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

Ryanair have not reported any cancelled flights between Ireland and Britain today.

So far today, several flights between London Heathrow Airport and Dublin, Cork and Belfast have been cancelled.

The inbound and outbound British Airways and Aer Lingus flights to and from Heathrow affected so far include: 

BA0832 6.25 to Dublin from Heathrow

BA1431 7.10 from Belfast City to Heathrow

BA0830 8.20 to Dublin from Heathrow

BA1423 8.35 from Belfast City to Heathrow

BA0833 8.45 from Dublin to Heathrow

BA1423 10.00 Belfast City to Heathrow

BA0845 10.30 from Dublin to Heathrow

BA0834 10.35 to Dublin from Heathrow

EI158 11.20 to Heathrow from Dublin

BA0835 13.00 from Dublin to Heathrow

BA1417 1505 from Belfast City to Heathrow

EI722 1600 from Cork to Heathrow

16.30 flight from Heathrow AL

BA0838 16.55 from Heathrow to Dublin

BA0839 1910 from Dublin to Heathrow

EI723 1925 from Heathrow to Cork

Have you been affected by flight cancellations because of the weather? Let us know in the comments below… 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

