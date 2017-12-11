PE to become a Leaving Certificate examination subject in Ireland

PE is to be introduced as a leaving Cert subject as of September 2018.

The Department of Education announced today that Physical Education will be added to the list of examinable Leaving Certificate subjects from next September onwards.

Next week, schools across the country will apply to be among a group of at least 50 who will pilot the first phase of the introduction of the subject.

The subject will be available at both higher and ordinary level, and sports psychology and skill techniques will be among the areas studied, according to the Department of Education.

The subject will have three assessment categories. Students will be expected to complete a physical activity project, a performance assessment, and a written examination.

In a statement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the introduction of the subject had been a government priority, and that the benefits would be far-reaching.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton said the development is in keeping with the strong emphasis the Government had placed on promoting and encouraging healthy lifestyles.