London
0°
clear sky
humidity: 98%
wind: 5m/s NNW
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
News

PE to become a Leaving Certificate examination subject in Ireland

December 11, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Physical Education to become examination subject. (Picture: Getty Images)

PE is to be introduced as a leaving Cert subject as of September 2018.

The Department of Education announced today that Physical Education will be added to the list of examinable Leaving Certificate subjects from next September onwards.

Next week, schools across the country will apply to be among a group of at least 50 who will pilot the first phase of the introduction of the subject.

More News:

The subject will be available at both higher and ordinary level, and sports psychology and skill techniques will be among the areas studied, according to the Department of Education.

The subject will have three assessment categories. Students will be expected to complete a physical activity project, a performance assessment, and a written examination.

In a statement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the introduction of the subject had been a government priority, and that the benefits would be far-reaching.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton said the development is in keeping with the strong emphasis the Government had placed on promoting and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

featuredIrelandleaving certificatephysical education
Tara Mullaney

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Concerns grow for welfare of missing women, 46, suffering with mental health issues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post