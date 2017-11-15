Peaky Blinders returns to our screens tonight – here’s the opening scene

THE whole first two minutes of tonight’s opening episode has been released to the public.

Season four of the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders returns to our screens tonight, and in the build-up, the first two minutes of the episode have been released online for all to see.

The show has been absent from the midweek lineup since 2016, and when we last met the Shelby gang, Tommy had revealed his secret pact with the government which resulted in his family members being imprisoned.

We’ve been told that season 4 will pick up two years after the Shelby clan’s incarceration.

Now, we’re sure Tommy has a plan somewhere up his sleeve to break his family free. After all, he is Tommy Shelby.

However, after watching the opening scene of tonight’s episode, we’re not too sure.

It looks as though Arthur, Michael, John and Aunt Polly won’t be hanging around for much longer. (Forgive the shameful pun)

The brand new series of #PeakyBlinders starts TONIGHT, 9pm, @BBCTwo. Can't wait that long? Here's the first TWO minutes of Episode 1… 😱 pic.twitter.com/2sTvhiJ3Wm — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) November 15, 2017

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as we revealed a couple of weeks ago that fans of the show have a new Irish actress to greet to the show, as well as too Hollywood stalwarts.

Not only that but Helen McCrory, the actress who plays, Aunt Polly, revealed to BBC’s The One Show that a very special cover version of the Nick Cave theme tune for the show Red Right Hand will be performed by Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker at some point.