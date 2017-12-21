‘They needed a break from each other’ – Irish mammy of Liam and Noel Gallagher speaks out for first time since sons ended feud

THE Irish mother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher has spoken out for the first time since the estranged brothers ended their eight-year feud.

Peggy Gallagher’s two youngest sons haven’t spoken since the band split in 2009 – but have made a number of cutting remarks about each other in recent years.

However, Liam took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish his elder brother – who he nicknamed ‘Potato’ in the wake of Oasis’ breakup – a merry time this Christmas.

Liam wrote: “I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it’s been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow as you were LG x.”

He added that the pair were “all good again” and told a fan that Noel has “already reached out”.

Their beloved Mayo mam has welcomed the reconciliation, saying that the brothers “needed a break from each other” after 20 years butting heads in the music business together.

Peggy, 74, told the Irish Mirror: “Ah they’re fine, the papers make it a lot worse than what it is. They’re alright, they’re fine”.

Asked about whether she thinks the estrangement has been positive for her sons, Peggy said: “I think so because I really think they needed that break away from each other.

“And Liam is doing really well thank God, everything is going just lovely for him now.

“Both of them are doing their own thing and I think that’s a good thing.

“They’re happy working separately because when you’re in somebody’s pocket for 20 odd years brothers don’t always get on do they.

“Every family is like that aren’t they”.

Both Liam and Noel are touring separately in Ireland next year as they continue to enjoy success as solo artists.

“Liam and Noel are coming over to Ireland next year, they’re going to have a busy year,” Peggy said.

“The fans love them over there. And all the ones that went to see them years ago they’re all bringing their own families to see them now.

“Liam says to me, ‘There’s all younger kids here now, I don’t know where they’re coming out of?

“And I said well their parents are bringing them to hear you. It’s good because there’s kids around here in Manchester about 13 or 14 and they know all about them and they love that music.

“He [Liam] needed that break for a bit and he’s a lot more settled now and a lot happier.”

A Christmas Day reunion may have to wait though, as the brothers are both spending the big day on holiday.

Peggy will instead be spending Christmas in Manchester with her four sisters and her brother before travelling home on January 7.

The 74-year-old, who emigrated from Charlestown in 1961, said Mayo is “still home” and she goes back on a monthly basis to stay at her holiday home outside the town.

“They’re all going away,” Peggy continued. “Liam is after finishing his tour and so is Noel and they’re going to go for break and they just want a quiet time for Christmas. They’ve just got a week or something off”.

Asked where her sons get their talent, she added: “I think my lads got it from my mother Margaret because her side of the family the O’Briens were always into Irish music; the fiddle and the flutes and the accordions and she loved music.”