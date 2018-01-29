London
‘People have information and have not come forward’ – Fresh plea over murder of English GAA player Joe Deacy in Mayo

January 29, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Joe Deacy, 21, was a massive Mayo fan despite growing up in Hertfordshire (Picture: St Colmcilles/Facebook)

GARDAÍ investigating the murder of an English GAA player in Co. Mayo last summer believe people are withholding information about his death.

Joe Deacy, 21, was found with serious head injuries in the driveway of a house in Swinford on August 12, 2017.

Joe, who was from St Albans in Hertfordshire, was rushed to Mayo University Hospital before later being removed to Beamount Hospital in Dublin, where he tragically died on the evening of August 13.

Following his death, the second-generation Irishman was described by his club St Colmcilles as “the biggest Mayo fan in the world”, having made regular trips to Ireland to watch the GAA.

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have launched a fresh appeal for information over his murder, with officers saying that some local people “have information and have not yet come forward”.

A spokesperson said: “Did you see anyone or any vehicle in the vicinity of Gortnasillagh or the N5 between Swinford and Bohola on Saturday 12th August between 2.30am and 7am.

“Have you any information that could assist the investigation team?

“Gardaí are appealing to the community and would like to thank them for their assistance so far, however Gardaí believe that people in the community have information and have not yet come forward.”

Anyone with information about Joe Deacy’s death is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 0025.

British GAAfeaturedIrelandjoseph deacyMayomurder
Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

