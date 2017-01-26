People in Ireland share unbelievable scenes from inferno in the Dublin Mountains

RESIDENTS living in and around the Tallaght area of south Dublin have shared jaw-dropping images from last night’s fire in the Dublin Mountains.

Dublin Fire Brigade were called to put out the gorse fire after it broke out shortly before 7pm yesterday evening.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before local residents shared their astonishing pictures of flames rising nearby.

Pictures were shared across social media as witnesses shared their horror at the site of “terrifying” and “post-apocalyptic” scenes.

Images show the sky above the Dublin Mountains lit red by gigantic flames after the blaze broke out near to the site of the Hellfire Club on Montpelier Hill.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted shortly after putting out the blaze that they were monitoring the ground in case fire returned.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade told The Irish Post that they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

“Fire up the Dublin Mountains, saw a huge explosion too,” wrote one shocked onlooker. “Dublin Fire Brigade will have a long night.”

Another wrote: “Huge fire, looks like a scene out of Independence Day.”

A similar fire broke out in the Dublin Mountains last year close to the Ticknock area of the city.

Dublin Fire Bridgade sent two engines to the scene and that blaze was also put out before it could cause significant damage.

Here are some astonishing images of the inferno:

A photo posted by Evan Balfe (@evbalfe) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:32am PST

We’ve appliance in the mountains trying to gain access to the #gorse fire in the mountains. @coilltenews pic.twitter.com/7yU5wdQu7s — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 25, 2017

We’ve 3 fire engines from Dun Laoghaire & Rathfarnham stations in #Glencullen at the moment attending the Dublin mountain #gorse fire pic.twitter.com/Uqbcz2mqyH — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 25, 2017

We’ve three pumps enroute to a #gorse #fire near Tibradden in the Dublin/Wicklow mountains. pic.twitter.com/K0yKV4T5jF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 25, 2017

Big fire up the back of Dublin mountains this evening – photo taken from The Park, Carrickmines pic.twitter.com/1u5mpvA8c3 — Andrew Smyth (@ANJSmyth) January 25, 2017

Huge fire in Dublin Mountains. Looks like a scene from Independence Day pic.twitter.com/b31NgJbRun — Mark Moloney (@MarkMDub) January 25, 2017