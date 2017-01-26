London
People in Ireland share unbelievable scenes from inferno in the Dublin Mountains

People in Ireland share unbelievable scenes from inferno in the Dublin Mountains

January 26, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan

The fire emerged at around 6.45pm yesterday evening (Picture: Instagram/Evan Balfe)
RESIDENTS living in and around the Tallaght area of south Dublin have shared jaw-dropping images from last night’s fire in the Dublin Mountains.

Dublin Fire Brigade were called to put out the gorse fire after it broke out shortly before 7pm yesterday evening.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before local residents shared their astonishing pictures of flames rising nearby.

Pictures were shared across social media as witnesses shared their horror at the site of “terrifying” and “post-apocalyptic” scenes.

Images show the sky above the Dublin Mountains lit red by gigantic flames after the blaze broke out near to the site of the Hellfire Club on Montpelier Hill.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted shortly after putting out the blaze that they were monitoring the ground in case fire returned.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade told The Irish Post that they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

“Fire up the Dublin Mountains, saw a huge explosion too,” wrote one shocked onlooker. “Dublin Fire Brigade will have a long night.”

Another wrote: “Huge fire, looks like a scene out of Independence Day.”

A similar fire broke out in the Dublin Mountains last year close to the Ticknock area of the city.

Dublin Fire Bridgade sent two engines to the scene and that blaze was also put out before it could cause significant damage.

Here are some astonishing images of the inferno:

(Picture: Conor Lane/Elisa Brugger)

