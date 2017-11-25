People took issue with the appearance of Leo Varadkar at the Ireland vs Argentina match

IRELAND is on the verge of the Dáil collapsing due to the scandal involving the Tánaiste, Frances Fitzgerald.

The Tánaiste has come under fire this week over an email from May 2015, which purports that she knew about, and did nothing to stop attempts by a former chief of Garda to discredit whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Despite many calling for the resignation of Fitzgerald, Varadkar has declared his support for his right in command, as all fingers point to the eventuality that the country could well be on its way to an early election.

Varadkar ruled out a resignation by Ms Fitzgerald on Friday after meeting Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin in Dublin. Fianna Fáil has reportedly submitted a no-confidence measure in the Tánaiste.

The Taoiseach said a December election would be a likely outcome should Fianna Fáil pass their no-confidence vote next week. He said: “I think if we don’t resolve matters by Tuesday, then there will be a motion of no confidence in the Tanaiste… And, if the opposition come together to remove the Tanaiste, then we will be into an election at that point.”

Against the background of political turmoil, the Taoiseach still made time for attending the international rugby match in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Irish team did win, with an end result of 28-19, however that didn’t quite distract viewers enough to keep eyes off Varadkar.

Can't help but feel Leo Varadkar could be spending his time better than being at the Aviva this evening, of all evenings #IREvARG — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) November 25, 2017

It’s good to know the country is in such a good place that Leo Varadkar is at the rugby :)))))) #IREvARG — Captain Cardigan (@So0akland) November 25, 2017

Looks like @campaignforleo needed a break from the commotion at Leinster House #IRLvARG — Ciara Phelan (@ciaraphelan_) November 25, 2017