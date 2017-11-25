London
News

People took issue with the appearance of Leo Varadkar at the Ireland vs Argentina match

November 25, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

IRELAND is on the verge of the Dáil collapsing due to the scandal involving the Tánaiste, Frances Fitzgerald.

The Tánaiste has come under fire this week over an email from May 2015, which purports that she knew about, and did nothing to stop attempts by a former chief of Garda to discredit whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Despite many calling for the resignation of Fitzgerald, Varadkar has declared his support for his right in command, as all fingers point to the eventuality that the country could well be on its way to an early election.

Varadkar ruled out a resignation by Ms Fitzgerald on Friday after meeting Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin in Dublin. Fianna Fáil has reportedly submitted a no-confidence measure in the Tánaiste.

The Taoiseach said a December election would be a likely outcome should Fianna Fáil pass their no-confidence vote next week. He said: “I think if we don’t resolve matters by Tuesday, then there will be a motion of no confidence in the Tanaiste… And, if the opposition come together to remove the Tanaiste, then we will be into an election at that point.”

Against the background of political turmoil, the Taoiseach still made time for attending the international rugby match in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Irish team did win, with an end result of 28-19, however that didn’t quite distract viewers enough to keep eyes off Varadkar.

Tara Mullaney

One comment on “People took issue with the appearance of Leo Varadkar at the Ireland vs Argentina match”

  1. Michael Meehan
    November 25, 2017 at 9:01 pm
    Reply

    He must be congratulated . Despite all the difficulties of the last few days he ,attended and represented ,as is usual for the leader of our country ,a major sporting event ,which ,is of considerable importence to the nation he represent. Well done Taoiseach.

