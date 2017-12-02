London
5°
light rain
humidity: 86%
wind: 3m/s W
H 6 • L 5
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
News

Person driving at 240km/h had their penalty points cancelled

December 2, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

IT has emerged that Garda records of motorists’ penalty points are extremely poor.

Gardaí around the country in Ireland have been involved in up to 76,000 cancellations of penalty points.

More News:

The Garda Síochána have been showed to have unreliable and disorganised records of drivers who had incurred penalty points according to a new report by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

One motorist even escaped penalty points after driving at 240km/h but had their points wiped away due to the end of the four-year inquiry into the case.

Following the publishing of the report, GSOC stated that “Due to the passage of time, there is very little likelihood of securing criminal or disciplinary proceedings against Garda members…”

“And in many cases, the Garda Síochána has already made disciplinary decisions that would negate any further action by Gsoc.”

According to The Irish Times, no Garda members will be punished for their involvement in quashing penalty points.

featuredGardaIreland
Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Heartbroken family of Irishman, 24, killed in Liverpool hit-and-run pay tribute to ‘kind-hearted and generous’ son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post