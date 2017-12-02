Person driving at 240km/h had their penalty points cancelled

IT has emerged that Garda records of motorists’ penalty points are extremely poor.

Gardaí around the country in Ireland have been involved in up to 76,000 cancellations of penalty points.

The Garda Síochána have been showed to have unreliable and disorganised records of drivers who had incurred penalty points according to a new report by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

One motorist even escaped penalty points after driving at 240km/h but had their points wiped away due to the end of the four-year inquiry into the case.

Following the publishing of the report, GSOC stated that “Due to the passage of time, there is very little likelihood of securing criminal or disciplinary proceedings against Garda members…”

“And in many cases, the Garda Síochána has already made disciplinary decisions that would negate any further action by Gsoc.”

According to The Irish Times, no Garda members will be punished for their involvement in quashing penalty points.