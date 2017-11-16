Peter Kay announces first tour in eight years

BOLTON’S funniest man is returning to the stage.

Peter Kay has announced his first tour in eight years, with four shows in Ireland.

Kay has confirmed that he is coming to Dublin and Belfast as part of a UK and Ireland tour in 2019.

The comedian will be performing at Dublin’s 3 Arena on Friday, 1 February and Saturday, 2 February 2019, and at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Sunday, January 13 and Monday, January 14.