Peter Kay announces first tour in eight years

BOLTON’S funniest man is returning to the stage.
Peter Kay has announced his first tour in eight years, with four shows in Ireland.
Kay has confirmed that he is coming to Dublin and Belfast as part of a UK and Ireland tour in 2019.
The comedian will be performing at Dublin’s 3 Arena on Friday, 1 February and Saturday, 2 February 2019, and at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Sunday, January 13 and Monday, January 14.
#peterkaytour dates. Tickets go on sale 10am this Sunday. See https://t.co/75yUZmgQZu for links. pic.twitter.com/IAceH4raZy
— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 16, 2017
Although the gigs are over a year away, such is Kay’s popularity in these parts that tickets will likely be in high demand when they go on sale on Ticketmaster this Sunday, November 19, at 10am.
If you didn’t quite get all of that very important information, here’s the man himself to remind you.
