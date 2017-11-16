London
13°
few clouds
humidity: 71%
wind: 6m/s W
H 13 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
Entertainment

Peter Kay announces first tour in eight years

November 16, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Peter Kay announces his first tour in eight years. (Picture: Getty Images)
BOLTON’S funniest man is returning to the stage.
Peter Kay has announced his first tour in eight years, with four shows in Ireland.
Kay has confirmed that he is coming to Dublin and Belfast as part of a UK and Ireland tour in 2019.
The comedian will be performing at Dublin’s 3 Arena on Friday, 1 February and Saturday, 2 February 2019, and at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Sunday, January 13 and Monday, January 14.

More Entertainment:

Although the gigs are over a year away, such is Kay’s popularity in these parts that tickets will likely be in high demand when they go on sale on Ticketmaster this Sunday, November 19, at 10am.

If you didn’t quite get all of that very important information, here’s the man himself to remind you.

ComedyfeaturedIrelandpeter kay
Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
The first Christmas advert of 2017 is here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post