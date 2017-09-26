Pharmacists urge flu jabs as ‘worst epidemic in 50 years’ heads to Ireland and UK from Australia this winter

IRISH pharmacists are urging the public to get flu jabs this winter after Australia suffered a deadly outbreak which killed eight pensioners in a single care home.

It’s feared that the H3N2 influenza – which has been nicknamed ‘Aussie flu’ – is heading to Ireland and Britain in time for the winter months.

Hospitals across the two countries are bracing themselves for the worst after the worrying outbreak in the southern hemisphere this year.

Daragh Connolly, president of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU), said in a statement: “Flu is an extremely contagious respiratory illness. It can lead to serious illness, even death.

“We are strongly advising everyone, but particularly those at-risk, to get the vaccine early this year.

“The more people who get vaccinated, the less flu can spread around the community.”

Mr Connolly’s comments come after a leading public health expert in Britain warned that it is “inevitable” that the H3N2 strain will arrive this winter.

Professor Robert Dingwall of Nottingham Trent University said “planning procedures” were urgently needed to protect the public.

“We need to be prepared, alert and flexible,” he told the Express.

“Based on the Australian experience, public health officials need to meet and urgently review emergency planning procedures.

“Public Health England should be working with local authorities and local health services to ensure more hospital beds are freed up.

A young mother has become the latest victim of the horror flu season. #9News pic.twitter.com/5CUJktWg4z — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 25, 2017

“There is no point trying to close the borders, it’s almost inevitable this will come to us.”

Professor Dingwall added: “This is potentially the worst winter since the Hong Kong flu outbreak of 1968.

“Lots of people have been very badly affected in Australia and whilst their mortality rates are not out yet we suspect this is a more severe strain than most other years.”

The 1968 influenza pandemic originated in Hong Kong cost more than one million lives around the world.

Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) further called on risk groups such as the elderly to be vaccinated for this winter.

“It is important for all those in the at risk groups to be vaccinated again this year as the virus strains in the vaccine have changed since last year,” a HSE spokesperson said.

“This year’s seasonal flu vaccine protects against the three common flu virus strains expected to be circulating this year based on advice from the World Health Organization.

“The HSE website www.undertheweather.ie gives a range of practical advice on how to mind yourself or your family if you feel the onset of flu-like symptoms.”

NHS chief Simon Stevens said his service wanted 3,000 made available in Britain before the flu season hits.

“The signs from Australia and New Zealand, who are just coming out of winter, are that it has been a heavy flu season and many of the hospitals have struggled,” he said.

“In some parts of this country there are real pressures so we are using the next six to eight weeks to really be clear what the plan needs to be.”