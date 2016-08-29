London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner – July 2016
Home  |  Gallery  |  Photos… Music and fun at the 21st Crawley Irish Festival

Photos… Music and fun at the 21st Crawley Irish Festival

August 29, 2016 By  Malcolm McNally
Enjoying the music on the main stage. Photo - Malcolm McNally
Enjoying the music on the main stage. Photo – Malcolm McNally

THE 21st ANNUAL Crawley Irish Festival took place on Sunday at the Hawth Theatre in Crawley, West Sussex, organised by the Celtic and Irish Cultural Society.

Irish country singer Shawn Cuddy headlined a great day of music and craic, which included arts workshops, Irish dancing, three live music stages, a ceili and the Kerry v Dublin All Ireland football semi-final on the big screen, with the large crowds enjoying a great day of music and fun in the West Sussex town.

Click here to view more pictures from the day

Photos will also appear in The Irish Post’s print edition

DSC_4846-n
Dancers from the Ace Academy of Irish dance
DSC_4846-n
DSC_4858-n
Carefree in Crawley
DSC_4858-n
DSC_4865-n
Lucinda Dash, Sandra and Christina Sacre and 8 month old Nieve Sacre-Dash
DSC_4865-n
DSC_4898-n
Irish country singer Shawn Cuddy is pictured MC for the day Gerry Molumby
DSC_4898-n
DSC_4923-n
Pat Nolan and Patrick Byrne from the Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club London
DSC_4923-n
DSC_4940-n
The Craicheads on stage
DSC_4940-n
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Rochford Recruitment MPU

ABOUT 

Malcolm McNally is a photographer with The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @malcolmmcnally

Paul and Gary O'Donovan with the steak and spuds presented to them from boxer Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan (Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton)

Recommended for you:
PICTURES: O’Donovan brothers greeted in Cork with Olympic Silver and World Gold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post