Photos… Music and fun at the 21st Crawley Irish Festival

THE 21st ANNUAL Crawley Irish Festival took place on Sunday at the Hawth Theatre in Crawley, West Sussex, organised by the Celtic and Irish Cultural Society.

Irish country singer Shawn Cuddy headlined a great day of music and craic, which included arts workshops, Irish dancing, three live music stages, a ceili and the Kerry v Dublin All Ireland football semi-final on the big screen, with the large crowds enjoying a great day of music and fun in the West Sussex town.

here Clickto view more pictures from the day

Photos will also appear in The Irish Post’s print edition

Dancers from the Ace Academy of Irish dance Carefree in Crawley Lucinda Dash, Sandra and Christina Sacre and 8 month old Nieve Sacre-Dash Irish country singer Shawn Cuddy is pictured MC for the day Gerry Molumby Pat Nolan and Patrick Byrne from the Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club London The Craicheads on stage