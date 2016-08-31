Photos… Hitting the fairways at the Irish Post Construction Industry Charity Golf Day

THE INAUGURAL Irish Post Construction Industry Charity Golf Day in aid of the Lighthouse Club took place at The Berkshire golf club on Tuesday, with golfers hitting the fairways of one of England’s most beautiful and challenging golf courses.

Two awards were given out at the event, the Founder’s Cup went to winning team Beard Construction while Paul Whitnell from Cork won the individual competition with a score of 41 points. He was presented with his prize – the Construction Cup, by Chairman of the Lighthouse Club Cormac MacCrann and the charity’s CEO Bill Hill.

The day consisted of breakfast on arrival, morning and afternoon rounds and a carvery lunch.

The Irish Post is the Official Media Partner to The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity. The Lighthouse Club has been providing emergency financial assistance to the construction community since 1956. It provides financial assistance, welfare and legal support in times of hardship and stress, promotes initiatives aimed at avoiding accidents and improving safety on construction sites and also supports educational initiatives aimed at improving employment conditions and career opportunities within the construction industry.

The Lighthouse Club has also been chosen as the event charity partner for The Irish Post Awards 2016.

The charity will benefit from the proceeds of the Awards raffle as well as an opportunity to promote its fundraising efforts to one thousand guests attending the London ceremony on Friday, November 25 in the Great Room at the Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

The Irish Post Awards is an annual black-tie event where 1,000 guests from across Britain and Ireland come together to recognise the successes of the Irish in Britain.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will give this year’s keynote speech while popular broadcaster Eamonn Holmes will once again act as Master of Ceremonies.

For more information or to book a table at The Irish Post Awards 2016 contact Sarah Murphy at The Irish Post on 0044 (0) 20 8900 4159 or email [email protected]

Paul Whitnell, winner of the individual competition, pictured with Cormac MacCrann and Bill Hill of the Lighthouse Club Giles Woolley, Bill Hill, Steph McEvoy, Cormac MacCrann, John Murchant and David Harper. Gerry Keaney and Michael Farrelly from the Cara Stationery team Tom Mohan and Denis Diggins Team Irish Post