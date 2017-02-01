Photos… New London Irish Playgroup up and running

THE recently launched London Irish Playgroup, an Irish themed playgroup for parents with young children who are interested in Irish culture, held it’s second gathering at the weekend.

The London Irish Centre in Camden was the venue and attracted a great turn out of parents and their young children.

The aim of the playgroup is to give young children fun experiences with the Irish language, songs, rhymes, music and the wider culture.

The idea was the brainchild of Gorey, county Wexford man James McDonald, a well know figure on the traditional Irish scene in London as a traditional singer and song-maker, who recently became a father for the first time.

James and a handful of other parents decided to set up the playgroup which takes place from 12 – 2pm on the last Saturday of the month in the Kennedy Hall, at the rear of the London Irish Centre in Camden.

It is a stay-and-play set up where parents can share in leading a song, a game or play a tune or tell a story.

The sessions are free and are supported by the London Irish Centre and there is also access to the London Irish Centre’s Irish Community Library.

The next playgroup will take place at the London Irish Centre on Saturday 25th February from 12 – 2pm and all are welcome to attend.

shanakee@gmail.com London Irish Playgroup Facebook Further info can be had from James ator at thepage

Geraldine O'Connell and her son Eoin Parent Matt Healy reading a story Martin and Yami O'Sullivan and 10 week old Mila Cian O'Morain reading a story in Irish Denise Ower and her daughter Peggy Singing Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes, in Irish Cian O'Morain, Courtney Hosp and baby Nuala Singer Kathleen O'Sullivan and uilleann piper John Devine