London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
McKeefry Banner – January 2017
Home  |  Gallery  |  Photos… New London Irish Playgroup up and running

Photos… New London Irish Playgroup up and running

February 1, 2017 By  Malcolm McNally
15 month old Christopher Healy is captivated by the uilleann pipe playing of John Devine. Photos - Malcolm McNally
15 month old Christopher Healy is captivated by the uilleann pipe playing of John Devine. Photos – Malcolm McNally

THE recently launched London Irish Playgroup, an Irish themed playgroup for parents with young children who are interested in Irish culture, held it’s second gathering at the weekend.

The London Irish Centre in Camden was the venue and attracted a great turn out of parents and their young children.

The aim of the playgroup is to give young children fun experiences with the Irish language, songs, rhymes, music and the wider culture.

The idea was the brainchild of Gorey, county Wexford man James McDonald, a well know figure on the traditional Irish scene in London as a traditional singer and song-maker, who recently became a father for the first time.

London Irish Playgroup founder James McDonald is pictured with his partner George Curtis and their 8 month old son Solomon
London Irish Playgroup founder James McDonald is pictured with his partner George Curtis and their 8 month old son Solomon

James and a handful of other parents decided to set up the playgroup which takes place from 12 – 2pm on the last Saturday of the month in the Kennedy Hall, at the rear of the London Irish Centre in Camden.

It is a stay-and-play set up where parents can share in leading a song, a game or play a tune or tell a story.

The sessions are free and are supported by the London Irish Centre and there is also access to the London Irish Centre’s Irish Community Library.

The next playgroup will take place at the London Irish Centre on Saturday 25th February from 12 – 2pm and all are welcome to attend.

Further info can be had from James at shanakee@gmail.com or at the London Irish Playgroup Facebook page

dsc_5103-n
Geraldine O'Connell and her son Eoin
dsc_5103-n
dsc_5098-n
Parent Matt Healy reading a story
dsc_5098-n
dsc_5125-n
Martin and Yami O'Sullivan and 10 week old Mila
dsc_5125-n
dsc_5081-n
Cian O'Morain reading a story in Irish
dsc_5081-n
dsc_5111-n
Denise Ower and her daughter Peggy
dsc_5111-n
dsc_5077-n
Singing Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes, in Irish
dsc_5077-n
dsc_5109-n
Cian O'Morain, Courtney Hosp and baby Nuala
dsc_5109-n
dsc_5119-n
Singer Kathleen O'Sullivan and uilleann piper John Devine
dsc_5119-n
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Top Pubs MPU

ABOUT 

Malcolm McNally is a photographer with The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @malcolmmcnally

dsc_8438-f

Recommended for you:
Photos… Return to Camden Town Festival 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post