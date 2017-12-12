Pictured for the first time: Mother-of-two who died on boating holiday in Ireland

POLICE HAVE released a picture of the mother-of two who died on a boating holiday in Ireland in the hopes someone will come forward with information.

Lu Na McKinney, 35 and originally from China but lived in Convoy Co Donegal, died at Devenish Island in Fermanagh in April this year.

Her husband of 15 years Stephen McKinney, 41, appeared in court last week accused of her murder.

Yesterday, Detective Inspector David McGrory said: “Police are issuing a photograph of Mrs McKinney today in the hope that people will come forward with any information they have about her.

“I would like to hear from anyone who knew her or anyone who had contact with Mrs McKinney, who lived in Convoy, County Donegal, in the months preceding her death.”

Detective McGrory also said they are working closely with An Garda Síochána to investigate Ms McKinney’s death.

Last week, the court heard how Mr McKinney is accused of killing Lu Na McKinney sometime between April 11 and April 14 2017 near Devenish Island in Co Fermanagh.

A detective inspector told Omagh Magistrates’ Court that Ms McKinney’s death was a premeditated crime.

He said that, due “to the serious nature and premeditation of this crime,” he was opposed to Mr McKinney being released on bail.

The officer said Mr McKinney, who is originally from Strabane, posed a flight risk and could interfere with witnesses.

He said Mr McKinney has travelled extensively throughout the world and that he has money and property in China.

“People have expressed a genuine fear of his actions should he be released,” the officer added.

The court was told that the couple’s children, aged 11 and 14, were the only other people on the boat on the night of their mother’s death.

At the time, police had yet to interview them, the officer said.

A defence lawyer told the court that Mr McKinney has “vehemently denied the allegation.”

“This was an accident and was treated as one until recently,” he added.

Mr McKinney was remanded in custody.