Pictures of Irish car released after woman killed in Christmas Day hit and run

POLICE have released pictures of a car with Irish registration plates following a fatal hit and run.

The car, with the registration 132-TN-95, was found abandoned in Manchester following the tragic death of a woman on Christmas Day.

The fatal collision in Miles Platting occurred shortly before 9pm on Christmas Day as a pedestrian was crossing Oldham Road at the pelican crossing, close to the junction of Naylor Street.

The car failed to stop at the scene and continued along Oldham Road.

Sharon Hamnett, 44, was taken to hospital where she sadly died a short time later.

Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but was later released without charge.

The pictures show a blue Peugeot 2008.

Police said it has ‘damage consistent with a collision’ and was found abandoned off Queens Road in Miles Platting.

“We are releasing the photos of this vehicle so that people know exactly what information we are looking for in our investigation,” said Police Sergeant Brian Orr of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“If you saw the Peugeot on Christmas Day prior to the collision in the Manchester area or another area, please get in touch with us as soon as you can.”

Police are also keen to speak to three men seen walking along Queens Road shortly after the collision.

“We’ve examined CCTV in the area and are keen to speak to three men who were seen walking along Oldham Road, near to the junction of Queens Road shortly after the collision took place.

“Did you see them? Did you see anyone in the car? We need to hear from you if you did to find out exactly what happened and who is responsible for this tragedy.”