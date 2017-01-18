A pigeon called Dave leads to award-winning book series for London Irish illustrator

A PIGEON sketch brought a Cork illustrator together with a children’s book writer – two years later they are the creators of a critically acclaimed children’s book series.

Sheena Dempsey, an illustrator and writer from Cork joined forces with writer Swapna Haddow to produce a series, which follows an adventurous pigeon called Dave.

His latest escapades are detailed in Dave Pigeon (Nuggets!) the duo’s new book which will be launched at the Alligator’s Mouth bookshop in Richmond, London on January 28.

Speaking to The Irish Post Sheena Dempsey said that the meeting between the two came about purely by chance.

“I happened to have a pigeon sketch in my folder, and my agent brought it to the Bologna Children’s Book fair where an agent from Faber and Faber saw it and thought I may be a good match as an illustrator for a story they had, which was written by Swapna,” she said.

“We paired up and got on really well, it’s incredible how much in your career can happen through chance.”

That was a year and a half ago and this is the duo’s second Dave Pigeon book.

The first Dave Pigeon: How to Deal with Bad Cats and Keep (Most of) Your Feathers was an award-winning publication and a Sainsbury’s Children’s Book Award shortlistee.

“Swapna wrote the text and then I responded to it with illustrations,” said Ms Dempsey, who now lives in London.

Their new book follows Dave and his best friend Skipper when their Human Lady goes on holiday.

The pair are horrified to find that their food supply quickly runs dry, and with delicious biscuits on their minds, they set off on a feather-raising adventure in search of a new owner.

They settle with Reginald Grimster – but is he all he seems? Why is he so keen on feeding them? And why does he have so many books on cooking?

Ms Dempsey said that the children’s book industry is a healthy and growing industry.

“It’s really exciting and there’s a vibrant creative community here in London,” she added. “I’m lucky that I’m busy but it can be a precarious industry to survive in financially.”

But she praised the London illustrator and creative communities for supporting each other.

“It’s a really supportive community. We have lots of meet-ups which is very necessary when you work from home,” she said.

“Meeting other people in the same position as you allows you to compare notes, establish benchmarks, share your struggles and know that you’re not alone. And social media is also a great way to stay connected when you work freelance from home.”

Ms Dempsey moved to London in 2009 to earn a MA in illustration at Kingston University and she stayed in the city since.

“There’s a good illustration scene in Dublin but there are more opportunities in London so I decided to stay and make my name here.

“Dave is a hilarious character, he has no self-awareness. The story is about his quest for biscuits and his efforts to penetrate the human world and benefit from it. Swapna is a brilliant writer, she is definitely one to watch,” Ms Dempsey said.

When asked if the book contains a deeper message, Ms Dempsey said that she does not believe that being too moralising in children’s books works.

“Children see through it. If you enjoy creating the work and have fun with it then the children will enjoy it too.”

Dave Pigeon (Nuggets) will be Ms Dempsey’s 12thth published book and she both illustrated and wrote two others – Bruno and Titch and Bye-Bye Baby Brother.

“I was lucky at first, I had a two book deal with Walker Books early on which was great but it was hard for a while after that,” she said.

“People say that it takes five years to get going professionally as a creative and I spent years working in restaurants and barely surviving.

“During those periods it is hard not to get disillusioned but you cannot take rejection personally.

“Swapna said recently that as a professional creative you need thick enough skin to stand rejection, but thin enough skin to write and observe with sensitivity and I think that is an important but sometimes difficult balance to strike.”

Ms Dempsey said that finding the right agent can make a huge difference in an artist’s career and can make the difference between thriving and barely surviving.

“Working freelance from home can be tough – you have to meet deadlines even when you’re sick – you don’t get holiday pay or sick pay, but it’s great to be your own boss and work from a creative standpoint,” she said.

Ms Dempsey is already working on the next book in the Dave Pigeon series and she has a number of other projects lined up for 2017.