News

Plane and helicopter collide over manor house in southern England with several feared dead

November 17, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The incident occurred near Aylesbury in Buckinhamshire this afternoon.

SEVERAL people are feared to be dead after an airplane and helicopter collided mid-air near to a manor house in Buckinghamshire this afternoon.

Both aircraft fell out of the sky following the incident over the grounds of the historic Waddesdon Manor near Winchendon and a number of people may have died, according to the Sun.

Emergency services are on scene.

Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue have launched a drone over the wreckage to check for survivors.

Thames Valley Police confirmed: “We are currently at the scene of an air accident near the village of Waddesdon near Aylesbury.

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed and staff are en route to the scene.

“Fire and ambulance services are also in attendance and preservation of life is first priority.”

Police are warning motorists that there will be disruption in the area for at least the rest of the day.

Aidan Lonergan
Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

