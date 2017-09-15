Plea for mourners to attend funeral of Irishman who died alone in Britain

THE Council of Irish Associations in Manchester have issued a plea for mourners to attend the funeral of an elderly Irishman who died alone in Britain.

John Joseph O’Brien, 73, passed away at his home in Hulme, Manchester on August 9 this year.

It’s understood Mr O’Brien was found by police officers when he wasn’t answering his front door.

While Manchester City Council previously issued a plea to find Mr O’Brien’s next-of-kin, no family of the Irishman has been found.

As a result, Manchester Bereavement Services have arranged a funeral for Mr O’Brien.

The funeral will take place at Manchester Crematorium on Wednesday September, 27 at 10am.

According to the Council of Irish Associations no mourners are expected to attend.

The Council said: “If any of the associations can send some members or if any of Manchester’s Irish community are able to spare an hour to help give your fellow countryman a decent, well attended funeral, it will be much appreciated.”

The Manchester bereavment service has had to arrange a funeral for Mr O’Brien .

It will take place at Manchester … Posted by Council of Irish Associations Manchester on Wednesday, 13 September 2017

If you knew John Joseph O’Brien or know how The Irish Post can help find his family, please contact Erica on 0208 900 4354 or erica@irishpost.co.uk