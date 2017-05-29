London
Police appeal to help find Gwynneth Fitzgerald, 65, missing in London

May 29, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Gwynneth Fitzgerald went missing in Islington on Saturday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

POLICE in London are appealing for the public’s help in finding a vulnerable elderly woman who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Gwynneth Fitzgerald, 65, was last seen at around 5:15pm on Saturday, May 27 as she left her home in College Cross, N1 to walk her dog.

She has not returned home and officers and her family are concerned for her safety and wellbeing as Mrs Fitzgerald suffers from dementia.

Mrs Fitzgerald is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall with a stocky build and dark hair and she was last seen wearing dark trousers, trainers and grey V-necked top.

Her dog is described as a big brown and black Staffordshire bull terrier/German Shepherd mix.

Mrs Fitzgerald was last seen walking her dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier/German Shepherd mix

Mrs Fitzgerald is known to walk her dog in the Offord Road, Liverpool Road and Angel areas, and she has links to the Lower Holloway area.

Anyone who has seen Mrs Fitzgerald, or who knows of her whereabouts, is urged to contact police at the Central North Command Unit via 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

