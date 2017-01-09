Police appeal for help to find Irishman Michael Cawley, 21, missing from London hospital

POLICE in Harrow are appealing for the public’s help to find vulnerable 21-year-old Michael Cawley missing from hospital.

Michael Cawley was last seen at about 8.50pm on Sunday, January 8 at the Cygnet Hospital in London Road, Harrow-on-the-Hill, where he was staying as an informal patient.

Police are keen to trace Michael as there are concerns for his welfare.

Michael is described as a white male, about 5ft10ins, of small build, with short brown hair and he speaks with an Irish accent.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Michael has been living in Birmingham and also has strong links to Ireland.

It is believed Michael does not have a mobile phone on him.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Michael’s well-being and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 or tweet via @MetCC. Alternatively, contact Missing People on 116000.