Police appeal after number of women touched inappropriately in Irish city

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a number of reports of women being approached and touched inappropriately in Belfast City Centre.

The incidents happened in the Church Lane and Royal Avenue areas of Belfast on Saturday November 25.

Constable Carter from the PSNI said: “It was reported to police shortly after 7.40 pm on last Saturday evening that a man had approached a number of women and touched them inappropriately.

“A 29 year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and sexual assault. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

“It is believed three to four women may have been approached by this man who is described as being 5’ 5” in height, wearing a hooded top and ripped jeans. He also had his left hand bandaged.

“We would appeal to these women to come forward and speak to police as we believe they may have information that could help with our investigation. They should call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1271 of 25/11/17.”