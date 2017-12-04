London
8°
broken clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 2m/s W
H 7 • L 6
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
Uncategorized

Police appeal after number of women touched inappropriately in Irish city

December 4, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of women were approached and touched inappropriately in Belfast City Centre. (Picture: Maps)

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a number of reports of women being approached and touched inappropriately in Belfast City Centre. 

The incidents happened in the Church Lane and Royal Avenue areas of Belfast on Saturday November 25.

Constable Carter from the PSNI said: “It was reported to police shortly after 7.40 pm on last Saturday evening that a man had approached a number of women and touched them inappropriately.

More Uncategorized:

“A 29 year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and sexual assault. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

“It is believed three to four women may have been approached by this man who is described as being 5’ 5” in height, wearing a hooded top and ripped jeans. He also had his left hand bandaged.

“We would appeal to these women to come forward and speak to police as we believe they may have information that could help with our investigation. They should call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1271 of 25/11/17.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

BelfastfeaturedIrishPSNI
Brian O’Dowd MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
‘There’s no way she’ll win’ – Eamonn Holmes ‘so proud’ of wife Ruth’s Strictly appearance despite jitters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post