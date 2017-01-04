Police appeal to find missing Irishman Patrick Stokes after his truck is found abandoned in east London

METROPOLITAN police in Waltham Forest are appealing for the public’s help in locating missing man Patrick Stokes.
Mr Stokes, 55, was last seen at his home in Enfield, north London, at around 1pm – 1.30pm on Monday, January 2.
He was going out to east London and was expected home at around 3.30pm but did not return. His white pick-up truck was later found in Folly Lane off the North Circular Road.
Officers and Patrick’s family are extremely concerned for his health and well-being.
Patrick is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build and grey hair. On his left forearm he has a tattoo saying ‘Son-in-law Butch 19.03.16.’
He was last seen wearing a tweed jacket with leather-type patches on the elbows, a dark coloured T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
He often wears two crucifixes around his neck and likes to frequent Tottenham, Harrow and Enfield areas.
Leave a Reply