News

Police believe missing Irishman in Austria may have fallen into canal

January 24, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Young Irishman Ross Hanlon went missing after a night out with friends in Vienna.

POLICE in Austria believe missing 21-year-old Irishman Ross Hanlon may have fallen into the Danube Canal. 

Mr Hanlon, originally from Athboy Co Meath, has been missing in Vienna since January 19.

The 21-year-old was visiting the city with two friends and had gone to ‘Flex’ nightclub in the Augartenbrücke area near the Danube on Thursday night.

However, when the friends left the establishment around 2am on Friday morning, they couldn’t find Mr Hanlon.

According to local media police believe the missing student may have fallen into the Danube Canal, however the search is ongoing.

A police spokesman told The Irish Sun: “Our latest information is that the man was walking down the stairs to the water.

“We know he’s going down the stairs to the water, but nobody has seen him since.”

Mr Hanlon’s family have travelled to Vienna while the search continues.

His brother Craig posted an update on the search for Ross on his Facebook saying: “The police are stepping up their search of the river with sonar and more resources.

“Hang in there Ross we are going to get you home,” he said.

A fund has been set up to help Ross Hanlon’s loved ones continue the search for him and help bring him home.

You can contribute to the fund by clicking here. 

