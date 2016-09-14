Police hunt in Britain for missing Northern Irish sex offender Donald Richardson

POLICE have renewed an appeal to find a missing Northern Irishman in breach of a sex-offender order.
Greater Manchester Police are on the hunt for Donald Richardson, 42.
Also going by the names Donald Stewart, Mark Joseph Owens or David Walton Richardson, the latest appeal also featured on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow programme on Monday night.
Richardson was previously jailed for five years after forcing his way into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.
His arms are heavily scarred and he has tattoos of the words mum and dad on his wrists.
Originally from Northern Ireland, he has links to Salford, Longsight, Leeds, Liverpool and Blackpool.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
