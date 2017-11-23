Police investigate ‘spooky’ rocking horse left in woman’s garden with mysterious note

POLICE in Surrey are investigating a ‘rogue’ rocking horse with a note attached which appeared in a woman’s garden overnight.

The Surrey Police Heath Beat shared a photo of the mysterious old style rocking horse addressed to ‘Sophie’ on their Facebook page in an attempt to identify its rightful owner.

The note attached to the vintage rocking horse appeared to read: “To a special little girl. Love mom, Sophie.

“‘Cos [sic] we agreed and I blessed you and you/me.”

The police said: “Are you eagerly anticipating the delivery of an old style rocking horse and it hasn’t yet turned up or has your old style white rocking horse been recently stolen?

“A local resident in Camberley opened her curtains to find the rocking horse placed under the tree outside her front door with a note on it which featured the name ‘Sophie.’

“Finding the ordeal a little bit spooky she reported it to us in case it had been reported stolen or in the event that somebody was horsing around in the ‘NEIGHGGGbourhood’,” they added.