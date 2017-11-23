London
Police investigate ‘spooky’ rocking horse left in woman’s garden with mysterious note

November 23, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Do you know who the rightful owner of this rogue rocking horse is? (Picture: Surrey Heath Beat/Facebook)

POLICE in Surrey are investigating a ‘rogue’ rocking horse with a note attached which appeared in a woman’s garden overnight. 

The Surrey Police Heath Beat shared a photo of the mysterious old style rocking horse addressed to ‘Sophie’ on their Facebook page in an attempt to identify its rightful owner.

The note attached to the vintage rocking horse appeared to read: “To a special little girl. Love mom, Sophie.

More News:

“‘Cos [sic] we agreed and I blessed you and you/me.”

The police said: “Are you eagerly anticipating the delivery of an old style rocking horse and it hasn’t yet turned up or has your old style white rocking horse been recently stolen?

The note appears to read, ‘To a special little girl, love mom Sophie. ‘Cos we agreed, I blessed you and you/me.’ (Picture: Surrey Heath Beat/Facebook)

“A local resident in Camberley opened her curtains to find the rocking horse placed under the tree outside her front door with a note on it which featured the name ‘Sophie.’

“Finding the ordeal a little bit spooky she reported it to us in case it had been reported stolen or in the event that somebody was horsing around in the ‘NEIGHGGGbourhood’,” they added.

 

Do you know who the rightful owner of this rocking horse is? You can message the Surrey Heath Beat here. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

