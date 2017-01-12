Police investigating rape of girl, 12, in Irish area of Manchester release e-fit of man

POLICE investigating the rape of a 12-year-old girl in an Irish area of Manchester have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to.

On Friday, December 30, the girl disclosed to police that she had been raped while walking on Chapel Street, Levenshulme, close to the Horseshoe pub on November 22.

She had been walking on the road sometime between 5pm and 5.30pm, when she was grabbed from behind by a man who dragged her into the alleyway which runs behind Cardus Street and raped her.

He then ran away from the scene in the direction of Stockport Road.

Detective Inspector Dave Moores of GMP’s Serious Sexual Offences Unit said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries since this incident was first reported to us and now have an e-fit of a man we want to speak to as part of our investigation.

“I know this has caused a lot of concern locally, and understandably so, but I want to assure everybody that we are putting significant effort and resources into finding the offender.

“We have a team of specially trained detectives investigating the case and are continuing to provide the victim of this horrendous incident with support.

“There have also been increased patrols from local officers in an attempt to provide reassurance and if anybody has any concerns then I would encourage them to approach one of these officers to raise them.

“If you have information that you believe can assist our investigation then I would urge you to please come forward.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 1911 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.