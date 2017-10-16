Police launch investigation after boy, 11, found dead with cuts to his head in Co. Antrim

POLICE are investigating whether a boy found dead with head injuries in Co. Antrim was attacked by the family dog.

Paramedics were called to a home in the Queen’s Avenue area of Newtownabbey at around midday on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the boy had “lacerations to the head” and was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children where he later died.

The PSNI said they are investigating the death and are questioning a man in relation to the incident.

It is understood the family dog – a German Shephard – was in the house at the time.

The area surrounding the property has been cordoned off and forensic officers were examining the scene on Sunday evening.

A post-mortem examination is due take place.

A neighbour told the BBC that she heard “loud noises” coming from the house before emergency services arrived.

SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland, who attended the scene, said the “quiet and tight-knit community” has been left deeply shocked.

“There are no words to describe the horror in this community – people are just devastated,” she added.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and friends at this horrendous time.

“I know that people will rally around them to offer their support.

“It is an absolute tragedy”.