Police release horrific images of pensioner battered with his own walking stick in violent robbery

October 17, 2017 By  Irish Post
The 75-year-old was beaten with his own walking stick in a violent robbery in north London (Pic: Metropolitan Police)

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a pensioner was robbed and beaten with his own walking stick in an attack in north London.

Images of the 75-year-old’s horrific injuries were released this week, following the attack which occurred at around 8.10pm on Saturday, October 7.

The elderly man was approached from behind as he walked in St John’s Road, Harrow after shopping in Harrow Town Centre.

The suspect demanded his phone before taking his walking stick from him and beating him repeatedly around the neck, chest and arms with it.

The attacker then dropped the stick and made off with the pensioner’s LG Smartphone in the direction of Harrow Town Centre.

The victim initially went home, but attended hospital later that evening where he was treated before being discharged.

The pensioner was beaten across the neck, chest and arms in the attack (Pic: Metropolitan Police)

His attacker is described as a white man, possibly aged in his early 20s who was wearing a baseball cap.

Detective Constable Joe MacDonald of Harrow CID, said: “The level of violence used against an elderly man walking home from the supermarket is despicable. It hardly needs stating that the attack was callous and cowardly.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicion, or who has any information that may assist the investigation, to call police urgently.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Harrow CID via 101 or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

