Police reveal shocking image of badly beaten man in appeal for witnesses to brutal attack

POLICE have released an image of a man who was badly beaten in an unprovoked attack in north London as they appeal for witnesses to the assault.

Officers are hoping to trace three men who were spotted on CCTV footage in Charterhouse Street, Islington, shortly before the attack at around 3am on Saturday, April 1.

The victim, 22-year-old Callum Wade from the Maidenhead area, was with two friends in Charterhouse Street when he fell victim to the unprovoked attack.

He was punched and kicked to the ground by four males during “a sustained assault”, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed this morning.

His friend, a man aged in his 20s, was also assaulted but not seriously injured.

Following the attack, Callum sought help from staff at nearby Fabric nightclub, who provided first aid and called a cab which then took him to hospital.

It was revealed that Callum had suffered several facial fractures and has permanent damage to his retina.

Subsequent investigations revealed the CCTV footage of three of the four men believed to have been involved in the attack.

Detective Constable Mark Pinder of the Central North Command Unit leads the investigation.

He said: “This was a violent assault which appears to have been launched with no provocation and has left Callum with injuries that will affect him for the rest of his life.

“The level of violence used was shocking and those who carried it out need to be traced before they commit a similar offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Pinder at the Central North Command Unit on 0208 345 0119 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1.