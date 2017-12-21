Police say Melbourne station horror a ‘deliberate act’ as two arrested and several people critical

POLICE IN Melbourne have said the incident at a train station in Melbourne was ‘a deliberate act.’

A car ploughed through pedestrians at the city’s Flinder’s Street train station around 5pm local time.

In an update on the incident, Victoria Police said two people have been arrested after the white four wheel drive vehicle drove into the crowd.

Police also said 14 people have been injured in the incident, with several people in a critical condition.

Local media have reported that a preschool-aged child is in a serious condition with a head injury following the incident.

“At this stage we believe it was a deliberate act,” they said, but added that at this stage they do not know the motivation, and the investigation is in its early stages.

Earlier, a witness told Melbourne radio station 3AW that she heard screams before she saw “people flying everywhere.”

“We could hear this noise, as we looked left, we saw this white car, it just mowed everybody down,” she said.

“As it (the car) approached this intersection here, it just mowed everybody down, people were flying everywhere.”

“People are flying everywhere… people are running everywhere.”