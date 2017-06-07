Police search lake in Ireland in latest hunt for convicted Irish rapist’s dismembered body

A SEARCH is underway at a lake in Ireland as gardaí continue to hunt for the dismembered body parts of a convicted Irish rapist.

James Nolan, 46, was jailed for 14 years in 1986 following his conviction of rape and false imprisonment of a 22-year-old woman.

The last reported sighting of Nolan was in 2010, a year before a severed arm – believed to belong to him – washed up on Dollymount Strand in Dublin in 2011.

Gardaí established the arm, which was severed at the shoulder and wrist, belonged to Nolan after DNA kept on a British system following a 2008 arrest in the jurisdiction identified him.

This morning, An Garda Síochána confirmed to The Irish Post that the Garda Water Unit were carrying out a new search and assessment at Loch na Glack, in Carrickmacross in Co. Monaghan.

Earlier this year, Nolan’s torso was found in a Dublin park by specialist British cadaver dogs.

A 200m area of the Tolka Valley Park in Finglas, north Dublin, was cordoned off in April after gardaí, assisted by the dogs, found Nolan’s torso.

Superintendent William Carolan said gardaí opened the investigation into Tolka Park as a result of information they had received in relation to the disappearance of James Nolan and finding the torso gave the information “credence.”

“We had updated information and you will appreciate because it is a live investigation, we are not going into the sources of that information.

“But clearly we were satisfied that there was enough credence to put substantial resources into the operation.

“And that information has now been verified by the finding of this torso.”