Police send busker home to practice because he doesn’t sound like Liam Gallagher

POLICE in Denmark sent a busker ‘home to practice’ after he failed to sing Wonderwall like former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.
Danish Police in Aalborg, Nordjyllands Politi, posted their review of the busker’s attempt at singing like the Gallaghers on the news section of their website.
In a post titled, ‘Anyway here’s Wonderwall’, the police said officers met the guitarist on a street in Aalborg on August 17.
“The guitarist played loud, bad and noisy. He did not sound like Liam Gallagher.
“A patrol officer talked to the singer and sent him home to practice.
“Just because you can play Wonderwall does not mean you should,” they joked.
