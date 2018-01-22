Police watchdog investigating death of young Irish woman in early morning collision

THE POLICE Ombudsman are investigating following the death of a young Irish woman in an early morning collision.

The 19 year old woman, named as Shannon McQuillan, died after she and another 21 year old man were struck by a van on the Moneynick Road in Co Antrim around 3.40am on Saturday, January 20.

The PSNI said Ms McQuillan, from Dunloy Co Antrim died as a result of her injuries while the man remains in hospital in a very serious condition.

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland said it had been notified about the fatal collision by the PSNI. t

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service told the Belfast Telegraph it had been called at 2.06am on January 20 following reports of a female having fallen on ice and being unresponsive.

“NIAS responded to the call and following treatment at the scene began the journey to transport the patient,” he said. “The journey was terminated on the outskirts of Toome.

“NIAS is aware that the patient was subsequently killed following an RTC in the area.”

The spokesman added the Ambulance Service was aware that the PSNI had notified the incident to the Police Ombudsman’s Office, and that NIAS “will also undertake an internal review of the circumstances of this call.”

Ms McQuillan’s older sister Charlene told the paper: “Shannon was very laid-back and easy-going; she just took everything in her stride. She was bubbly and beautiful.

“We were all so close; none of us can believe it.

“I was with her in her room helping her to get ready on Friday evening,” Charlene said. “She wore a pink floral patterned skirt and a black sleeve top with a choker necklace and boots.”

“The last thing I said to her before she left on Friday night was: ‘Be quiet when you’re coming home’,” Ms McQuillan added.

Ms McQuillan was a law student at Ulster University who said: “We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of our member Shannon McQuillan, who tragically passed away this weekend.”

Commenting on the news of Ms McQuillan’s death, Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan appealed for privacy for her family saying: “The family of Shannon McQuillan are aware that the Police Ombudsman’s office are now investing the circumstances, in particular the involvement of the PSNI, leading up to her tragic death in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“The family are determined that we get all the facts of what happened on the night and I fully support them in this endeavour.

“Obliviously the additional information has compounded an already grief stricken family so I would appeal on their behalf that the press give them the privacy they deserve through this difficult time.”