London
9°
overcast clouds
humidity: 61%
wind: 6m/s WNW
H 7 • L 6
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Police watchdog investigating death of young Irish woman in early morning collision

January 22, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Shannon McQuillan died after she was hit by a van in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Picture: Facebook)

THE POLICE Ombudsman are investigating following the death of a young Irish woman in an early morning collision. 

The 19 year old woman, named as Shannon McQuillan, died after she and another 21 year old man were struck by a van on the Moneynick Road in Co Antrim around 3.40am on Saturday, January 20.

The PSNI said Ms McQuillan, from Dunloy Co Antrim died as a result of her injuries while the man remains in hospital in a very serious condition.

More News:

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland said it had been notified about the fatal collision by the PSNI. t

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service told the Belfast Telegraph it had been called at 2.06am on January 20 following reports of a female having fallen on ice and being unresponsive.

“NIAS responded to the call and following treatment at the scene began the journey to transport the patient,” he said. “The journey was terminated on the outskirts of Toome.

“NIAS is aware that the patient was subsequently killed following an RTC in the area.”

The spokesman added the Ambulance Service was aware that the PSNI had notified the incident to the Police Ombudsman’s Office, and that NIAS “will also undertake an internal review of the circumstances of this call.”

Ms McQuillan’s older sister Charlene told the paper: “Shannon was very laid-back and easy-going; she just took everything in her stride. She was bubbly and beautiful.

“We were all so close; none of us can believe it.

“I was with her in her room helping her to get ready on Friday evening,” Charlene said. “She wore a pink floral patterned skirt and a black sleeve top with a choker necklace and boots.”

“The last thing I said to her before she left on Friday night was: ‘Be quiet when you’re coming home’,” Ms McQuillan added.

Ms McQuillan was a law student at Ulster University who said: “We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of our member Shannon McQuillan, who tragically passed away this weekend.”

Commenting on the news of Ms McQuillan’s death, Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan appealed for privacy for her family saying: “The family of Shannon McQuillan are aware that the Police Ombudsman’s office are now investing the circumstances, in particular the involvement of the PSNI, leading up to her tragic death in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“The family are determined that we get all the facts of what happened on the night and I fully support them in this endeavour.

“Obliviously the additional information has compounded an already grief stricken family so I would appeal on their behalf that the press give them the privacy they deserve through this difficult time.”

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information that could assist the police investigation to contact police in Antrim by calling 101 quoting reference 176 of 20/01/18.

featuredIrishNorthern Ireland
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=65251]

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Irishman dies in kite-surfing accident in Thailand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post