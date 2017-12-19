London
7°
few clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 3m/s WSW
H 5 • L 2
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

The Pope and the Queen will meet in Northern Ireland next year

December 19, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Queen Elizabeth meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2014. (Picture: Getty Images)

THE Pope and the Queen will visit Northern Ireland together next year.

According to Q Radio, the Pope will travel north of the border during his trip to Ireland next year and will be joined by the queen during his visit.

Pope Francis is expected to visit the Republic in August for the 2018 World Meeting of Families.

More News:

The 80-year-old is due to say mass in Phoenix Park during his visit.

His trip is expected to cost around €20 million.

The Northern Ireland radio station stated that plans for the joint visit are now being worked on.

The location has not yet been revealed.

The pair previously met during a private audience at the Vatican in 2014.

Reverend Harold Good, a former church leader who oversaw the decommissioning of paramilitaries in the north says a joint visit to Northern Ireland would be of global significance.

featuredNorthern IrelandPope FrancisQueen Elizabeth
Tara Mullaney

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

Recommended for you:
Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Britain after losing front wheel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post