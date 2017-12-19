The Pope and the Queen will meet in Northern Ireland next year

THE Pope and the Queen will visit Northern Ireland together next year.

According to Q Radio, the Pope will travel north of the border during his trip to Ireland next year and will be joined by the queen during his visit.

Pope Francis is expected to visit the Republic in August for the 2018 World Meeting of Families.

The 80-year-old is due to say mass in Phoenix Park during his visit.

His trip is expected to cost around €20 million.

The Northern Ireland radio station stated that plans for the joint visit are now being worked on.

The location has not yet been revealed.

The pair previously met during a private audience at the Vatican in 2014.

Reverend Harold Good, a former church leader who oversaw the decommissioning of paramilitaries in the north says a joint visit to Northern Ireland would be of global significance.