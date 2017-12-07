Popular chicken brand recalled from all Irish shop shelves over safety fears

THE Irish Food Safety Authority has issued an urgent alert ordering all supermarkets across Ireland to pull several products belonging to the popular brand Big Al’s from shelves.

Batches of Big Al’s chicken goujons, chicken chunks and chicken dippers all have some ingredients undeclared on labels – making them potentially unsafe for people with allergies.

The food safety chiefs have also urged anyone who has purchased the affected batches not to eat them.

In some packs of Big Al’s chicken goujons, there is undeclared mustard and milk.

The affected packs are 400g, price marked €3.95, and have a best before the date of End Dec 2018.

The other affected products include Big Al’s Chicken Chunks with best before date ending November 18, January 19 and February 19, as well as the brand’s own Chicken Dippers with best before the date of October 2018.

The FSAI said: “Mustard was undeclared on the labels of these batches of Big Al’s Chicken Chunks and Chicken Dippers.

“This may make the implicated batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of mustard or its constituents.”