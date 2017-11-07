The most popular day to get married in Northern Ireland has been revealed

If your date is between August and September for the next year coming, then chances are, you’re not alone.

The total amount of weddings that were registered, along with civil partnerships in 2016 was 8,306 ceremonies, which breaks down to one couple getting hitched per hour – that’s a whole lot of confetti thrown!

According to The Belfast Telegraph, in 2015, September 5th was the most popular day to get married, with the most coupling ceremonies registered on this particular day.

Meanwhile, in 2016, the most popular day to get hitched was Saturday the 6th of August, with the most amount of weddings reported to have happened on this certain day.

As part of findings carried out by the Statistics and Research Agency, it was found that in 2016, there were 2,572 couples getting divorced and 8 couples of civil partners having their coupling dissolved.

Under the new report, men and women are reportedly waiting approximately six years longer to get married than the people of the same age 30 years ago. The average age of a groom currently lies at 32 years of age, with the average bride having 30 years under her belt before walking under the aisle.