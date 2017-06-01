The most popular Irish baby names county by county for 2017

JACK is no longer the most popular boys’ name in Ireland after it was knocked into second place for the first time in nine years.

James is now the most popular Irish boys’ name – the first new name to take home the title since 2007.

A total of 688 babies were named James last year, while 684 babies were named Jack, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Emily kept hold of the top spot for girls’ names for the sixth year running, with Grace in second place. But the number of girls being named Emily has dropped from 626 in 2015, to 490 last year.

Meanwhile, the name Muhammad saw the biggest rise in popularity in 2016, jumping 36 place in the list to become the 83rd most common name in the Emerald Isle.

Celebrity culture continues to have an influence on girls’ names, with Willow, Cruz, Zoey, Harper and Brodie showing huge growths in popularity.

There is still a big difference in taste county by county – with James the most popular boys’ name in Dublin, Charlie in Cork City and Daniel in Waterford City.

For girls, Amelia earned the top spot in Dublin and Cork City, while Mia is Waterford City’s most popular new name. Fiadh was the most popular in Galway City.

Tastes have certainly evolved in the last 50 years. In 1966, John and Mary remained the most popular names in the country.

Here are the most popular baby names by county for 2016…

Donegal

Charlie

Ava

Leitrim

Thomas

Emily

Sligo

Jack, James, Ryan

Emily

Mayo

Cillian, Conor

Sophie

Galway County

Jack

Anna

Galway City

Michael

Fiadh

Clare

Sean

Caoimhe

Limerick City

Conor

Ava

Limerick County

Conor, James

Grace

Kerry

Jack

Fiadh

Monaghan

James

Ava, Emily

Cavan

Noah

Ava, Ella, Lucy

Louth

James

Emily

Roscommon

Conor

Ava

Longford

James, Sean

Emma

Meath

Jack

Grace

Westmeath

Luke

Lucy

Dublin City

James

Amelia

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown

Daniel

Sophie

Fingal

James

Emily

South Dublin

Jack

Emily

Offaly

Daniel

Emily

Kildare

Jack

Emily, Grace

Laois

Noah

Lucy

Wicklow

Jack, Noah

Grace

North Tipperary

Jack, Michael

Fiadh, Grace

South Tipperary

Conor

Amelia, Emily, Grace

Kilkenny

James

Grace

Carlow

Daniel

Mia

Wexford

Conor

Lucy, Mia

Waterford City

Daniel

Mia

Waterford County

Jack, James

Saoirse

Cork County

Jack

Emily

Cork City

Charlie

Amelia