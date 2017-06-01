The most popular Irish baby names county by county for 2017

JACK is no longer the most popular boys’ name in Ireland after it was knocked into second place for the first time in nine years.
James is now the most popular Irish boys’ name – the first new name to take home the title since 2007.
A total of 688 babies were named James last year, while 684 babies were named Jack, according to the Central Statistics Office.
Emily kept hold of the top spot for girls’ names for the sixth year running, with Grace in second place. But the number of girls being named Emily has dropped from 626 in 2015, to 490 last year.
Meanwhile, the name Muhammad saw the biggest rise in popularity in 2016, jumping 36 place in the list to become the 83rd most common name in the Emerald Isle.
Celebrity culture continues to have an influence on girls’ names, with Willow, Cruz, Zoey, Harper and Brodie showing huge growths in popularity.
There is still a big difference in taste county by county – with James the most popular boys’ name in Dublin, Charlie in Cork City and Daniel in Waterford City.
For girls, Amelia earned the top spot in Dublin and Cork City, while Mia is Waterford City’s most popular new name. Fiadh was the most popular in Galway City.
Tastes have certainly evolved in the last 50 years. In 1966, John and Mary remained the most popular names in the country.
Here are the most popular baby names by county for 2016…
Donegal
Charlie
Ava
Leitrim
Thomas
Emily
Sligo
Jack, James, Ryan
Emily
Mayo
Cillian, Conor
Sophie
Galway County
Jack
Anna
Galway City
Michael
Fiadh
Clare
Sean
Caoimhe
Limerick City
Conor
Ava
Limerick County
Conor, James
Grace
Kerry
Jack
Fiadh
Monaghan
James
Ava, Emily
Cavan
Noah
Ava, Ella, Lucy
Louth
James
Emily
Roscommon
Conor
Ava
Longford
James, Sean
Emma
Meath
Jack
Grace
Westmeath
Luke
Lucy
Dublin City
James
Amelia
Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown
Daniel
Sophie
Fingal
James
Emily
South Dublin
Jack
Emily
Offaly
Daniel
Emily
Kildare
Jack
Emily, Grace
Laois
Noah
Lucy
Wicklow
Jack, Noah
Grace
North Tipperary
Jack, Michael
Fiadh, Grace
South Tipperary
Conor
Amelia, Emily, Grace
Kilkenny
James
Grace
Carlow
Daniel
Mia
Wexford
Conor
Lucy, Mia
Waterford City
Daniel
Mia
Waterford County
Jack, James
Saoirse
Cork County
Jack
Emily
Cork City
Charlie
Amelia
