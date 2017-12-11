Post mortem to be carried out on Irishman (22) found dead in house

A POST MORTEM is due to be carried out on an Irishman who was found dead at a house in west Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardai launched an investigation after the body of the 22 year old was found with an injury to his chest at the property in Woodville Avenue in Lucan, Co Dublin.

The body remained in the house overnight and the scene was preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the State Pathologist is due at the scene this morning.

An Garda Síochána said they are treating his death as suspicious but are awaiting the findings of the State Pathologist before deciding whether or not to begin a criminal investigation.

The man, who has been named locally as Jack Clancy, was discovered in an upstairs room of a house shortly before 3pm.

It’s believed the 22-year-old was found by his brother at their home on Woodville Avenue in Lucan that they share with their mother and her partner.

According to The Irish Times, neighbours living on the street expressed shock at the incident and described the area as a “quiet” and “safe.”

Mandy Carroll, who lives on Woodville Avenue, said her son used to play with the young man when they were both children.

“We’ve been living here for 20 years and his family have lived in that house all that time. He was the nicest chap and they’re a lovely family.”

Shane Casey, who lives directly across from the house where the body was found, said he had lived in the street for two years and never had any trouble.

“It’s a bit of a shock but it’s an extremely isolated event, nothing like that happens here.”