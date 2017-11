Posting cards and presents home for Christmas? Here are the last postage dates for Britain and Ireland

IT’s that time of year again to send cards and presents to loved ones at home and abroad.

Whether you’re sending from Ireland or Britain, check the dates below and make sure you don’t miss the last day to send your Yuletide wishes…

Posting from Ireland with An Post

Republic of Ireland Last Posting Dates

Standard Post Letters & Parcels December 20, 2017

Registered Post December 20, 2017

Express Post December 21, 2017

Northern Ireland Last Posting Date

Standard Post Letters & Parcels December 19, 2017

Registered Post December 19, 2017

Express Post December 20, 2017

Great Britain Last Posting Date

Standard Post Letters & Parcels December 18, 2017

Registered Post December 18, 2017

Express Post December 21, 2017

Europe Last Posting Date

Standard Post Letters December 18, 2017

Standard Post Parcels December 13, 2017

Registered Post December 18, 2017

Express Post December 20, 2017

USA Last Posting Date

Standard Post Letters December 12, 2017

Standard Post Parcels December 7, 2017

Registered Post December 7, 2017

Express Post December 20, 2017

Rest of the World Last Posting Date

Standard Post Letters & Parcels December 7, 2017

Registered Post December 7, 2017

Express Post December 18, 2017

Posting from Britain with Royal Mail

Last posting dates for within Britain

Royal Mail 48 hours Tuesday 19 December

Royal Mail Tracked 48 hours and Royal Mail 24 hours Wednesday 20 December

Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed and Royal Mail Tracked 24 hours Thursday 21 December

Royal Mail Special Delivery Saturday Guaranteed® Friday 22 December

International tracking and Signature services with Royal Mail

Africa and the Middle East

Saturday 2 December

Asia, Cyprus, Far East, Eastern Europe

Wednesday 6 December

Caribbean, Central and South America

Thursday 7 December

Australia, Greece, New Zealand

Saturday 9 December

Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland

Wednesday 13 December

Canada, Finland, Sweden, USA

Thursday 14 December

Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, and Switzerland

Friday 15 December

Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg

Saturday 16 December